Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Tengrain

Good morning, Crooks and Liars. I've been wondering for a while how our art and culture would use the Trump-Virus as inspiration. Montreal's great electronic-funk band Chromeo gives us the answer this morning! Now, let's get a hot cuppa coffee and some links to kickstart our day.!

Zandar Versus The Stupid knows that we need to hit the ground running if/when we defeat Team Evil in the 2020 Goat Rodeo.

Lawyers, Guns & Money says this will be the winter of our discontent.

The Immoral Minority puts into perspective the NOA hiring of David Legates, a University of Delaware professor of climatology who has spent much of his career questioning basic tenets of climate science. Smoke 'em if you got 'em.

Bonus Track: Big Bad Bald Bastard says goodby to Toots Hibberts. So does Keith Richards.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.