Good morning, Crooks and Liars. I've been wondering for a while how our art and culture would use the Trump-Virus as inspiration. Montreal's great electronic-funk band Chromeo gives us the answer this morning! Now, let's get a hot cuppa coffee and some links to kickstart our day.!

Zandar Versus The Stupid knows that we need to hit the ground running if/when we defeat Team Evil in the 2020 Goat Rodeo.

Lawyers, Guns & Money says this will be the winter of our discontent.

The Immoral Minority puts into perspective the NOA hiring of David Legates, a University of Delaware professor of climatology who has spent much of his career questioning basic tenets of climate science. Smoke 'em if you got 'em.

Bonus Track: Big Bad Bald Bastard says goodby to Toots Hibberts. So does Keith Richards.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).