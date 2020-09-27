Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

REPORT: No Durham Report Or Indictments Prior To Presidential Election

FOX Business' Bartiromo reports there will be no formal release of the so-called Durham Report in the next 37 days.
By Red Painter
3 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Just two weeks ago there was flurry of reports predicting that John Durham would would drop a report regarding his Russia investigation before the election - an October surprise. People assumed this would lead to indictments and arrests of everyone and anyone, from Obama to Hillary to Comey.

FOX Business is now reporting that that may not happen. Host Maria Bartiromo stated on Sunday that her sources are telling her that there will be no report prior to the election.

She said:

"It is unlikely that we will get a John Durham interim report or any indictments before the election. Now, just 37 days away, a debate has begun within the Department of Justice, as the timing of John Durham's criminal investigation conclusions. I'm being told by sources it is now too close to the election and could be seen as politically motivated."

But, she continued to beat the drum on Trump's behalf, kissing the ring and singing her praises. Oh, and she threw in a mention of Hillary, saying that the Clinton Foundation is "under investigation."

How long until Donald Trump attacks Durham in a tweet, calling him disgraceful, weak and not smart?

Karoli adds: With the unexpected opportunity for an illegitimate Supreme Court pick, it's more likely they'd like to keep everyone focused on that, rather than their pack of lies about Biden.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.