Our Pavlovian Press Really Misses Bashing Hillary, So They Go After Pelosi Instead

I've been trying to figure out how to show what a bunch of trained seals we have in the national press without amplifying their idiocy, but oh well.

What is it now, 186,000 dead from coronavirus? Naturally, Trump would try to change the subject from his breathtakingly incompetent response to this pandemic. Of course he would.

But you would think the press would know better than to rise to the bait. You would be wrong.

At her press briefing yesterday, Kelly McEnany played a loop of security footage of Nancy Pelosi in a San Francisco salon. (Pelosi was there to get her hair done, she's not wearing a mask just then because you take it off when they wash your hair to keep the mask from getting wet. Her hair is obviously wet.)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany opened today's briefing with an attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, demanding she return to Washington to negotiate a new stimulus deal. McEnany had a continuous loop of Pelosi in a hair salon behind her as she spoke. pic.twitter.com/dWPJvLdGbm — CNBC (@CNBC) September 3, 2020

We also know the salon owner hates Pelosi and decided to set her up after a stylist asked for her okay to work on her. Now she's lying about it. And as it turns out, she herself was violating the shutdown order since April, and working on clients without PPE.

Hairdresser Backs Pelosi ‘Set-Up’ Claim, Accuses Salon Owner of Violating Coronavirus Restrictionshttps://t.co/erWhribkPg — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 4, 2020

And now, of course, there's a GoFundMe for the poor lying salon owner. Well, less money for Trump.

The bitch that got Nancy Pelosi in trouble is a huge trump supporter who is now claiming her business is ruined with all the bad press & is raising money through GoFundMe



Twitter do your thinghttps://t.co/Urda9PCigi — WTFGOP? #BidenHarris2020 (@DogginTrump) September 3, 2020

But that's not the bad part. Nope. Our librul media snapped at the bait, because they really miss knocking around old white lady Democrats, and with Hillary out of the spotlight, what's a misogynist press to do with such a silly story? Why, play it to the hilt, that's what!

Hair salon owner says she's gotten death threats over revealing Pelosi's appointment https://t.co/Ostwy0Empi pic.twitter.com/qw4VPdXnog — The Hill (@thehill) September 4, 2020

Pelosi comes across as a hypocrite, since she has rebuked Trump for undermining government advice on masks. Is this the worst political transgression ever? Of course not. But politics is as much about perception as policy, writes Stephen Collinsonhttps://t.co/pWmpwZ2NKE — CNN (@CNN) September 4, 2020

What a great way to lose a lot of customers. https://t.co/dbHV3eK98j — Vote Dem for the Planet (@Brasilmagic) September 4, 2020

Nancy Pelosi just entered history’s salon of politically perilous haircuts and hairdos https://t.co/X0WQbHtAnX — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 3, 2020

Newspapers are writing editorials about Nancy Pelosi’s salon visit - sexist, overblown bullshit ginned up by pundits and reporters (positions held mostly by men) - but not calling on Donald Trump to resign.



Make it make sense. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 3, 2020

The fact that I'm seeing as much media coverage about Nancy Pelosi's salon visit as I did about Trump knowing Russia put bounties on American soldiers' lives and did nothing about it, tells you a lot about American journalism. — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) September 3, 2020

Trump: Complicit in the deaths of 186,000 during a pandemic in which he acted with incompetence and outright cruelty.



Pelosi: Went to a salon for a haircut



Media coverage: THESE THINGS ARE THE SAME



This is why we can't have nice things, America.

You're addicted to clickbait. — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) September 3, 2020

TRUMP: Vote for me twice illegally

TRUMP: Stop black people in your neighborhood from voting

TRUMP: Shoot Democrats with assault rifles

TRUMP: Commit any crime and if you vote for me I’ll pardon you



MEDIA: Did Pelosi Just Hand Trump A Gift By Going To A Hair Salon — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 3, 2020

Somehow I feel like Herman Cain going mask-less at a Trump rally and then dying of COVID-19 is a slightly bigger deal than Nancy Pelosi getting set up by a hair salon, but I am admittedly very stupid. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 3, 2020