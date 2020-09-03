Racism Runs Rampant In Wisconsin Despite BLM Movement

Even though there have been daily Black Lives Matter protests throughout the state of Wisconsin, blatant racism continues to raise its ugly head.

Most recently, a blatantly racist letter was found in numerous yards in West Allis, Wauwatosa and other communities in southwestern Milwaukee County:

Civic leaders, government leaders and everyday citizens have universally condemned this letter, which is presumably in response to a series of protests aimed at the Wauwatosa Police Department. The protests are calling for the firing of Officer Joseph Mensah. Mensah has shot and killed three men, two Black and one Latino, in the last five years.

Adding to this miasma of hatred, there is a house in Pleasant Prarie, a suburb of Kenosha, which has a noose hanging from a tree in their yard. The noose is clearly visible via Google Maps Street View:

Despite Governor Tony Evers's repeated requests for the Republican-controlled state legislature to finally take action on meaningful police reform, Republican leaders State Representative Robin Vos and State Senator Scott Fitzgerald have not held a session in nearly 150 days. When Evers ordered the legislature to convene in special sessions to address this critical issue, they once again gaveled in and out of session within 30 seconds. in what I am sure is pure coincidence and not a political stunt (end sarcasm) they pulled this stunt on Monday, the day before Trump made his taxpayer funded campaign stop and photo op in Kenosha.

Clearly, the state Republicans feel emboldened to let their racist flags fly by Trump and feel safe to do so because of their severely gerrymandered districts.