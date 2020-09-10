Media Bites
As Scandal Broke, What Did Donald Trump Do?

As fury built over Donald Trump's taped admission that he knew how deadly the virus was and didn't warn Americans, he glued himself to Fox News and Fox Business to avoid the fallout.
By Karoli Kuns
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
During his press conference Thursday afternoon, the so-called president tried desperately to distract from the current scandal of his own making by dredging up Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the Obama administration and the lie that he was spied on in 2016.

He offered evidence that this was a real thing by telling every reporter there that Fox News said it so it was true and he could prove it by telling everyone what he watched on TV as scandal was raining down on him.

If they say half as much as I already know just from seeing it -- you have people -- I watch some of the shows. I watch Liz McDonald, she's fantastic. I watch Fox Business. I watched Lou Dobbs last night, Sean Hannity last night, Tucker, Laura. I watched "Fox and Friends" in the morning. You watch these shows. You don't have to go too far into the details.

The only thing the so-called president has to do is watch 8 hours of Fox News in order to feed his stupid ego while we, the people, pay for it. Literally.

