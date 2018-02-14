Most Of Fox’s Evening Shows Ignored Rob Porter Scandal

The Rob Porter scandal seems far from over, except on Fox News. Although White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made some jaw-dropping comments at the press briefing Monday, Fox all but ignored the story in prime time. The above screen grab shows you what Fox did have time for.

The Washington Post's Aaron Blake has a good description of Huckabee Sanders' briefing:

Sanders beat back one question after another about why Trump has suggested that Porter might be innocent but has said nothing about the domestic violence of which Porter stands accused. Then she was asked why Trump opted to go even a step further and wish Porter success in his career — a comment that seemed odd given that this is a man accused of horrible things. Behold the spin: “I think the president of the United States hopes that all Americans can be successful in whatever they do,” Sanders said. “And if they've had any issues in the past — I'm not confirming or denying one way or the other — but if they do, the president wants success for all Americans.”

And there was more Porter news: He reportedly told White House senior staff his ex-wife's black eye was accidental and that same wife has written an op-ed criticizing Kellyanne Conway's comments about Porter.

Our Richard put together some screen grabs of Fox News coverage this evening. The takeaway is that The Five, The Story with Martha MacCallum, Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity all ignored it. (Links to full episodes of Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity will be added once they are posted online.)

FNC 5 PM, 7 PM, 8 PM & 9 PM snow did no segments on Sarah Sanders defending the Trump Administration handling of the #RobPorter domestic abuse allegations. @HowardKurtz pic.twitter.com/1q7r4vqRu0 — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) February 13, 2018

Laura Ingraham did discuss it, albeit as part of an attack on the #MeToo movement, and she used the scandal to discredit Trump’s critics – because Bill Clinton! She also revisited the topic in a later panel.

Sunday, Howard Kurtz criticized Fox for not covering Porter’s resignation throughout prime time:

KURTZ: Fox’s News division has covered this story as it should but on Wednesday, when it was exploding for 15 hours after Special Report, through prime time and the morning, there was no mention about Porter being ousted in the White House... I think opinion shows can cover this anyway they want but I think to not cover it at all for half a day was a misjudgment that gives sort of ammunition to Fox's critics.

Well, Howie, Fox just gave ammunition to its critics again.

