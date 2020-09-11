Stable Genius Invents Imaginary Auto Plants That He 'Brought Back To US'

No, there has been a net loss of auto plants in the US during the Trump administration.

But Stable Genius opened his Michigan rally last night with, ""We brought you a lot of car plants, Michigan. We brought you a lot of car plants. You know that, right? ...You better vote for me; I got you so many damn car plants."

Does Donald Trump believe the s**t that comes outta his mouth? Steve Benen at Maddowblog is asking the same question:

All of this sounded quite impressive, right up until the Washington Post examined the boasts in more detail. The newspaper found that there have been no new plants built in Ohio, North Carolina, or South Carolina in the Trump era; investments in auto manufacturing actually slowed after Trump took office as compared to a comparable period from Barack Obama's second term; and "there's no evidence that Trump's threat of tariffs led to more auto investment." I have no idea whether the president believes his own nonsense. It's possible that he realizes none of these claims is true, but he's hoping to fool just enough for voters to help him stay in power. But it would also be consistent with Trump's style if he convinced himself that his falsehoods were factual. He likes the idea of new plants, so he tells the public that the imagined new plants exist, and he starts to believe that the non-existent new plants are actually there.

