The Stable Genius Unleashes Insane Rant About Electric Planes

He's getting worse.
By Conover KennardJune 29, 2024

I don't think anyone on the 'replace Biden' team has listened to Donald Trump before. President Biden's debate performance wasn't what we expected, but he's back. Biden was on fire at his rally here in Raleigh, N.C. But Trump is getting worse. The felon's rant in Chesapeake, Virginia, about "electric planes" parallels his gibberish about sharks and batteries. "They have no clue," he said before apparently confusing solar power with electricity.

"These guys, you'll never get them done," he said. "You'll never get them done. They don't have any clue."

"All they know is electric," the felon continued. "They want electric army tanks. They want electric planes."

"What happens if the sun isn't shining while you're up in the air?" he asked. "Well, sir, those, you know, I told you there'd be problems, sir. No, they want electric everything, everything."

"They want electric boats," he added. The problem, the boats, they don't float because the battery is so heavy, it sinks the boat. They say we don't care; we want them anyway."

Xitter had a field day.

Stil undecided? FFS, listen to the man.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon