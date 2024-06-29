The Stable Genius Unleashes Insane Rant About Electric Planes

I don't think anyone on the 'replace Biden' team has listened to Donald Trump before. President Biden's debate performance wasn't what we expected, but he's back. Biden was on fire at his rally here in Raleigh, N.C. But Trump is getting worse. The felon's rant in Chesapeake, Virginia, about "electric planes" parallels his gibberish about sharks and batteries. "They have no clue," he said before apparently confusing solar power with electricity.

"These guys, you'll never get them done," he said. "You'll never get them done. They don't have any clue."

"All they know is electric," the felon continued. "They want electric army tanks. They want electric planes."

"What happens if the sun isn't shining while you're up in the air?" he asked. "Well, sir, those, you know, I told you there'd be problems, sir. No, they want electric everything, everything."

"They want electric boats," he added. The problem, the boats, they don't float because the battery is so heavy, it sinks the boat. They say we don't care; we want them anyway."

Xitter had a field day.

Dumb as a box of rocks. https://t.co/UOnDADG20j — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 28, 2024

Soon enough, Trump will deny he ever said this too (just like when he suggested on LIVE television that injecting bleach can cure Covid).



Every American should be embarrassed watching this and realizing that a candidate for president has no idea how solar energy works. https://t.co/fouiyJI0Ui — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) June 29, 2024

I guess electric cars don't work in the night. Trump is a dumbass. https://t.co/gAKsOxF5MW — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 29, 2024

OK, we know he is an idiot. But every now and then you have to say, this is GODDAMN IDIOTIC.



Electric planes run ON BATTERIES. His question is like asking, "How can you use an iPhone if it's dark outside."



Oh, I forgot. I he "aced" his dementia-screening test. https://t.co/0wnm7tICDC — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) June 28, 2024

Looking forward to the New York Times editorial board weighing in on this significant development. https://t.co/V8u8OewyYw — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 29, 2024

Hey, @nytopinion, this smelly (and confused) #Florida club owner who's a convicted felon is the fella who you should tell to drop out. https://t.co/luCDd6J4Td — Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) June 28, 2024

Biden is old. This dude is a dangerous psychopath. https://t.co/wONRlBA82w — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 28, 2024

Electricity, a technology that famously does not work in the dark. https://t.co/Qd87LhU1TM — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) June 29, 2024

Stil undecided? FFS, listen to the man.