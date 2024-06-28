President Biden Delivered The Biden We Need At His NC Rally

President Joe Biden was en fuego during his North Carolina rally on Friday. His fans were just as impassioned.

“I know I'm not a young man,” Biden said near the end of his remarks. “I don’t walk as easily as I used to. I don't speak as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to.”

“But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong,” Biden said, throwing a rhetorical punch at the lying, convicted felon, Donald Trump.

“And I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. And I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up,” Biden added. The crowd roared with appreciation.

Then Biden turned to his amazing record of accomplishments. “I know what it took to take our economy from the depths of the pandemic to where it is today, the strongest economy in the world. I know what it'll take to bring this economy to everybody. I know what it’ll take to rally the world to stand up against Putin and defend freedom, not yield to him. And I know what it’ll take to keep the world safe and free for the years ahead. Folks. I give you my word as a Biden. I would not be running again if I didn't believe with all my heart and soul I can do this job. Because quite frankly the stakes are too high.

The crowd erupted into “Yes, you can” chants.

Biden also addressed the fact that convicted felon Trump is still an awful person, totally unfit for the job of president whatever you may have thought of his debate performance. Or, as Biden put it, he “spent 90 minutes on a stage debating a guy who has the morals of an alley cat.”

“My guess is he set – I mean this sincerely – a new record for the most lies told in a single debate,” Biden continued. “He lied about the ‘great economy’ he created. He lied about the pandemic he botched, killing millions of people.”

Biden went on to remind us that Trump closed businesses and schools, with the result that people all over the country lost their homes.

The president correctly noted that Trump was just one of two presidents in American history who left office with fewer jobs than when he started, Herbert Hoover being the other. “That's why I call Donald Herbert Hoover Trump,” Biden said.

The guy we waited for at the debate showed up.