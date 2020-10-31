Trump Scraping Bottom With Disgusting Lies About Doctors Profiting From COVID Deaths

Donald Trump continues to lower the depths of despicable behavior to lying about the motives of doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic that HE has made impossible to contain.

At a rally in Michigan on Friday, Trump claimed that doctors are lying about the causes of death in their patients, declaring it COVID when it is not, and doing so because they make more money if their patients die from COVID-19.

According to Huffington Post:

Trump falsely insisted to his Michigan crowd that reports of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. inflate the actual toll because doctors, for some reason, collect more money from coronavirus fatalities — so they lie about them to boost the numbers. “You know, in Germany, if you have a bad heart and you’re ready to die, or if you have cancer and you’re going to be dying soon, and you catch COVID ... we mark it down to COVID. Our doctors get more money if somebody dies of COVID,” Trump said. “With us, when in doubt, choose COVID.”

He said the same thing today in Wisconsin. His lemmings cheered, but actual humans with synapses that fire were outraged. Just take, for example, this piece from that liberal, left-wing rag, *checks notes*, Forbes, speaking about how doctors and other healthcare professionals have been faring financially during this pandemic:

As I have covered previously for Forbes, conspiracy theorists have been claiming that Covid-19 death tolls are being deliberately inflated without really providing much compelling supporting evidence. For example, there have been assertions that things like alcohol poisoning and gun shot wound deaths are somehow being counted as Covid-19 deaths, despite the fact that gun shot wound deaths should be pretty darn obvious. It’s not as if doctors tend to say, “besides that life-threatening gun shot wound, is there anything that we should take care of first? Do you happen to have any diarrhea?”

[...]

Perhaps Trump was confusing doctors with the nation's 644 billionaires, who have seen their net worth increase by nearly $1 trillion since March according to recent analysis. In the meantime, the pay of many doctors have, on the other hand, gone South. And in this case, South doesn’t mean Aruba. Back in April, cuts were already occurring as hospitals and health care systems no longer had the same amount of revenue, as Bruce Japsen reported for Forbes. The pandemic had forced many health care facilities to shut down their non-essential services such as cosmetic surgery and other elective procedures that have long been bigger money makers. Left with taking care of, you know, really sick patients who needed medical care, health care systems were no longer making as much money. So who had to take hits as a result? How about the health care professionals actually doing the work, such as doctors and nurses? A survey conducted by Merrit Hawkins and The Physicians Foundation found that 21% of U.S. physicians had actually “experienced a furlough or pay cut” during the pandemic. Things seem to have gotten worse since then as Medscape recently reported that 62% of U.S. physicians answering another survey had suffered pay drops.

This commie-pinko Forbes even pointed out that too, too many health care professionals have actually died from the disease as a result of performing their duties caring for COVID patients, and that death, perhaps, isn't the best money-making scheme. I mean, sure, if you're into facts and evidence, and all that. But this is Trumpworld. Until Tuesday.

Have you voted, yet?