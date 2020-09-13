Trump Keeps Bragging About Nonexistent 'Bay Of Pigs Award' He Invented For Himself

(Trump tells a crowd at a rally in New Mexico in September of 2019 that the Cubans in Miami have given him the "Bay of Pigs Award.")

Trump took to Twitter this Sunday and used an old lie he's been repeating since 2016 about an award that doesn't exist to attack Joe Biden and tell his followers how much the Hispanic community supposedly loves him.

Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

CNN's fact checker Daniel Dale explained to anyone who might be confused as to the origin of this so-called "award" just what Trump was really talking about.

For those confused by Trump’s claim he got the “highly honored Bay of Pigs Award”:



He got an endorsement in 2016 from the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association. It’s not an award. He has a long history of turning endorsements and other non-awards into awards. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 13, 2020

And Twitter responded in kind:

"The Bay of Pigs Award" LOL!



Just one small thing about this "award" - it doesn't exist. But if it did, it would be appropriate to give it to Trump, because the Bay of Pigs invasion was a monumental failure and foreign policy disaster. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 13, 2020

Fact check: LIE



No matter how many times you get fact-checked, you still repeat the lie.https://t.co/y9TuaoUrIx pic.twitter.com/P9F3bXJISW — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) September 13, 2020

You’ll never get an award from cows 🐮 — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) September 13, 2020

Trump con job on Cuba: He illegally reached out to Cuba to set up a deal with Castro to prepare for a hoped-for opening of casinos. Months later, in his 1st run for president, he condemned Castro & those who'd do business with him in speech to @voiceofcanf pic.twitter.com/aDGVcfM5Ii — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 13, 2020

A) there is no such thing as the Bay of Pigs Award



B) if you know anything about the Bay of Pigs, you'd know it's not something for an award to be named after — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) September 13, 2020

Joe Biden is at church. you've been rage-tweeting from a hotel room for three solid hours — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 13, 2020