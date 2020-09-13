Politics
Trump Keeps Bragging About Nonexistent 'Bay Of Pigs Award' He Invented For Himself

Trump proves once again that there's no lie too large or too small for him to tell repeatedly as long as there are rubes willing to play along.
(Trump tells a crowd at a rally in New Mexico in September of 2019 that the Cubans in Miami have given him the "Bay of Pigs Award.")

Trump took to Twitter this Sunday and used an old lie he's been repeating since 2016 about an award that doesn't exist to attack Joe Biden and tell his followers how much the Hispanic community supposedly loves him.

CNN's fact checker Daniel Dale explained to anyone who might be confused as to the origin of this so-called "award" just what Trump was really talking about.

And Twitter responded in kind:

