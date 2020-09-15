It's usually quite clear what Trump is up to, but my response to this dramatic foreshadowing was so extreme, I can't believe I'm actually thinking this.

Here it is: Is Trump desperate enough to stage his own assassination attempt?

I wish I could say no. Are things so bad that I'm imagining things?

In case you never saw "Bob Roberts," it's about a millionaire businessman and right-wing folk singer who runs for the Senate from Pennsylvania. From Wikipedia: