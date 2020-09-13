Trump Tweets Out Four-Year-Old Photo To Show How Popular He Is

We all know that Trump is full of shit, with virtually everything that comes out of his mouth a lie, a misrepresentation of facts, or a con. So when Alec MacGillis of ProPublica called him out in real time it wasn't especially surprising, but it did elicit a small bit of schadenfreude in this otherwise dreary time.
Source: Mediaite
As he prepared for a campaign rally in Nevada, President Donald Trump tweeted several photos showing homes and vehicles decorated with his name and logo by his supporters — but one photo was from 2016, and the original photographer quickly called him out for the apparent deception.
Trump’s tweet Saturday evening showed a home with dozens of Trump yard signs in rows covering the entire lawn. “WOW — THANK YOU! #MAGA,” tweeted Trump.
ProPublica’s Alec MacGillis tweeted an hour later that the photo was “from four years ago” — a date he knew because he was the original photographer. “Where’s my credit??” he tweeted.
WOW — THANK YOU! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/sj87HGIX00
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2020
To which MacGillis replied.
Here it is: March 2016. Nice try, @realDonaldTrump.https://t.co/rTkMyv4L0K
— Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) September 13, 2020
And here is the article on the rise of Trump and the politics of Dayton, Ohio that I was reporting in March 2016 when I discovered that yard. https://t.co/XDCxM8ASCi
— Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) September 13, 2020
Although the pic is from March, 2016, at least a few people saw it as relevant to 2020 in this way.
They look like gravestones https://t.co/9Fk2fu6RmS
— David Frum (@davidfrum) September 12, 2020