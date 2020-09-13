Trump Tweets Out Four-Year-Old Photo To Show How Popular He Is

We all know that Trump is full of shit, with virtually everything that comes out of his mouth a lie, a misrepresentation of facts, or a con. So when Alec MacGillis of ProPublica called him out in real time it wasn't especially surprising, but it did elicit a small bit of schadenfreude in this otherwise dreary time.

Source: Mediaite

As he prepared for a campaign rally in Nevada, President Donald Trump tweeted several photos showing homes and vehicles decorated with his name and logo by his supporters — but one photo was from 2016, and the original photographer quickly called him out for the apparent deception. Trump’s tweet Saturday evening showed a home with dozens of Trump yard signs in rows covering the entire lawn. “WOW — THANK YOU! #MAGA,” tweeted Trump. ProPublica’s Alec MacGillis tweeted an hour later that the photo was “from four years ago” — a date he knew because he was the original photographer. “Where’s my credit??” he tweeted.

To which MacGillis replied.

And here is the article on the rise of Trump and the politics of Dayton, Ohio that I was reporting in March 2016 when I discovered that yard. https://t.co/XDCxM8ASCi — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) September 13, 2020

Although the pic is from March, 2016, at least a few people saw it as relevant to 2020 in this way.