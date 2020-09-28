Politics
Ex-GOP Congressman Can't Justify Trump's $70,000 Hair Deduction

If he can try to write off haircuts as a major deduction what else has he been lying about?
By John Amato
The New York Times blockbuster report on Trump's tax returns reveals that he's in so much debt he's a national security threat, but also there's a lot of shady activity including deducting thousands of dollars for what appears to be combovers.

Former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent told CNN's Alisyn Camerota that Trump should have gone to his own barber at $25 a shot.

Dent said, "Wow, I mean, it just strikes me that people are going to ask is their president a tax cheat? That’s the obvious question. I mean he just deducted $70,000 for haircuts for heaven’s sake? I pay $25 every other month. $150 a year for haircuts.”

Camerota asked facetiously if Trump was getting his money's worth.

“Yes, of course not," Dent replied.

"I should introduce him to my barber, Jimmy Moyer in Allentown. People in Allentown and Scranton are paying $20 to 25 bucks, at least guys are, for their haircuts."

"But the bigger question is, he is losing money on his golf resorts and his hotels."

How embarrassing is it for a US president to deduct thousands upon thousands of dollars for hair products and cuts?

This leads to bigger problems which is if he can try to write off haircuts as a major deduction what else has he been lying about?

Normal Americans will look at this and just shudder with contempt.

