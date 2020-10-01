Chris Cuomo Taunts Ted Cruz For Enthusiastically Kissing Trump's Ass

It's always fun to watch a live slugfest on cable TV, particularly when it involves the odious Ted Cruz.

“Does it trouble you at all that New York and New Jersey had the highest death rates in the country?” Cruz said.

“Of course, it all troubles me, Ted! And to watch guys like you stand by and stroke your beard like a wise man instead of telling the president to get on it when you have power is a problem,” Cuomo said.

“How about telling your brother to get on it?” Cruz said.

“My brother will stand on his own record. Why don’t you talk to the president like you talk to my brother, Ted? You afraid of him? You think he’ll smack you down at home? Is that what it is? Like he shut you up in the primary?” Cuomo said.

“Yeah, I’m terrified of the Cuomos," Cruz responded. ("I know you are, but what am I?")

“I’m talking about the president. My brother’s not the president. The one who called you a liar, who said your wife was ugly? That guy. The guy now who you won’t say anything about," Cuomo said.

Geeze, Chris, you forgot to mention Trump getting his good friend David Pecker to run this front page story about Ted's father!