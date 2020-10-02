GOP Wingnut Can't Understand Why Republicans Keep Getting COVID-19

DeAnna Lorraine is a conservative nutjob who ran in Nancy Pelosi's district this year and finished with 3.4% of the vote. Apparently her brand of teh crazy was not that compelling in CA-12. A few weeks ago she opined, "We need more young people like Kyle Rittenhouse and less like Greta Thunberg."

Jeez, I wonder why so many Republicans keep getting infected with COVID-19. I can't think of any reason for it, can you?

Source: Newsweek

former GOP congressional candidate in California has claimed that the Democrats deliberately infected President Donald Trump with COVID when the microphone and podium were set up for the president at Tuesday's presidential debate. DeAnna Lorraine, who is also conservative commentator, tweeted her statement providing no evidence to support her claims on early Friday morning. The president announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday evening and would sequester themselves in the White House. Both were tested after Trump confirmed that Hope Hicks, a top aide who travelled with Trump to numerous events this week including the presidential debate, had a positive result in her test for the illness.

I’m just going to say what we’re all thinking.



Trump was fine until the debate, where they set up microphones & podiums for him.



Incubation period is usually 2-3 days.



He tests positive a couple of days after the debate.



I put nothing past the left. NOTHING.#TrumpHasCOVID — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) October 2, 2020

Does anyone else find it odd that no prominent Democrats have had the virus but the list of Republicans goes on and on? — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) October 2, 2020

Twitter responded.

IF ONLY THERE WERE SOME SIMPLE EXPLANATION — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 2, 2020

May the answer to this mystery soon be unmasked... — DEBean46 (@DBean46) October 2, 2020

The inimitable Sarah Cooper set her straight.