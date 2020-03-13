Politics
As Pelosi Works To Craft Emergency Deal, McConnell Recesses Senate Till Monday

Senate Republicans clearly aren’t feeling a lot of urgency about the coronavirus.
By Kerry Eleveld
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
This really says it all: Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reportedly been working all day to cut an emergency deal with the White House to address the coronavirus. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after saying earlier Thursday that he had delayed a scheduled Senate recess, went ahead and left town anyway.

That means anything the House passes either Thursday night or Friday will sit for several days until McConnell cares enough to come back from his vacation to pass it. Or not. Maybe Senate Republicans will simply kill the deal that they made no effort to negotiate. Who knows? Senate Republicans clearly aren’t feeling a lot of urgency.

From earlier Thursday, when it looked like maybe Senate Republicans might attempt to be useful (things have changed since then).

Posted with permission from Daily Kos.

Ed. Note: Watch Chris Hayes have a small freakout in the video above over McConnell's decision to take a 3-day weekend in the middle of a crisis, and Senator Jeff Merkley pronounce it "insane" in response. It is, of course, insane.

And it may all be for naught:

