Hey Fox News, Secret Service Signed Up To Take A Bullet FOR Trump, Not FROM Him

Trump famously said he could shoot somebody and not lose any voters. Now, apparently he can callously put the health and safety of the Secret Service at risk, and not lose any supporters either. After Captain Super-Spreader decided to pull his little PR stunt outside of Walter Reed Hospital, Fox has been working the refs trying to defend his reckless behavior and downplaying the needless risk involved for the men who were unfortunate enough to be in the vehicle with him.

On this Monday's Outnumbered, the hosts took things a step further, and basically said this is what the people paid to protect Trump signed up for. They also lied about the risk to their health, claiming that they were somehow protected because there was some Plexiglass that was supposedly between Secret Service in the front of the vehicle and Trump.

we are hearing reports that there is Plexiglas inside that video protective separating the president from Secret Service officers. TURNER: The White House started pushing back pretty much right away, they set appropriate precautions weren't taken were taken, the movement was cleared by the medical team is safe to do. On that note, Dr. Saphier, I want to come to you first, This is the Secret Service officer who has been with the president the entire time so is it really fair to say that there is additional exposure having him get in this vehicle with the president for an additional, let's say, 10 minutes maximum? SAPHIER: I think whatever the president does regardless, he's always going to be criticized. In terms of this we always want to decrease exposure to anybody who doesn't necessarily need to be close to the president especially if he's contagious. If this is the same Secret Service agent who has been with him for several days without Plexiglas, it's likely his risk of exposure has already occurred and I can almost guarantee, we saw him wearing a mask. You know, is it a bit of a spectacle? Sure. Was it necessary, no, but this is the president, he wanted to make sure that the Americans are standing outside that hospital, know that he's doing okay, he wants them to know how much he appreciates them. We take them outside of the hospital all the time, that being said, proper precautions, want to make sure they are not going to expose anyone unnecessarily.

Someone please explain to me how Plexiglass is going to help in a vehicle that's hermetically sealed.

That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

Somehow that didn't come up during the discussion on Fox though. Kennedy actually admitted that maybe there was a better way that Trump could have tried to assure his voters that he's doing okay, but also justified his reckless behavior by saying that "the Secret Service agents know the risk of the job" when they signed up, as though anyone working one of those jobs ever expected the president himself to be the one putting them at risk -- and ignoring the fact that members of the Secret Service are rightfully horrified by Trump's actions.

"He's not even pretending to care now," said one agent after the president's jaunt outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.



"Where are the adults?" said a former Secret Service member.https://t.co/bKt78FZdVl — David Condreay 🆘 (@CondreayDavid) October 5, 2020

That didn't stop Trump bootlicker Pete Hegseth from also pretending his actions were justified, and using the occasion to attack the press and CNN:

Was it a little bit more of a gesture to the American people as I said a moment ago that he is alive and thriving? And that has value in and of itself. TURNER: But was that just a feel-good gesture or was it because we are in the middle of a global pandemic and the president now has this infectious disease a little more important than that? HEGSETH: Of course. It has value in and of itself. It's the symbolism. This is... I want to thank the people who are here for me. I carried you and fought for you. You're praying for me and support me. I want to be out there to show you how much I appreciated it, and the cameras are going to be there and America is going to see that I'm out and about. A couple of things on that. Of course the Secret Service is not risk-less profession. These are men and women that sign up to put their lives on the line for the president. All the PPE that was there was the proper protocol. So shame on folks at CNN. What a sham story. You wonder why people don't trust the media, why they call you the fake news and enemy of the people. It's because you manufacture stories and run with it with these hyperbolic banners that make people think they should be panicking when we all know it's a bunch of nonsense. And then you wonder why we're skeptical of your anonymous sources? This is what they do to themselves, and they maybe think it works for clicks or a few eyeballs, but it only degrades their credibility even more and does a disservice to what the president is attempting to do, which was rally the nation.

Ben Rhodes wondered how they'd act if this was the Obama administration behaving this way.

Every now and then the mind wanders to consider what Republicans would say and do if Obama mismanaged a pandemic that cost hundreds of thousands of lives, nominated a Supreme Court justice a few weeks before an election, and put military, law enforcement, and USSS at risk. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 5, 2020

We all know the answer to that question.

Here's more with some appropriate reaction to Trump's behavior on Twitter.

Man carrying potentially deadly disease demands onlookers witness his disregard for his staff. https://t.co/mrBUGVxlDA — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 4, 2020

He apparently just went back to the hospital. This son of a bitch just exposed drivers, staff etc . to COVID so he could wave. His sociopathy knows no bounds. This shows, beyond anything, why he is willing to kill people at his rally for some applause. https://t.co/vNU72waABf — Kurt "Mask Up, Vote Early" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 4, 2020

I can't believe you are bragging about Trump forcing Secret Service agents to cram into an enclosed vehicle with him while he is contagious with a deadly virus. Those agents have families who will now be put at risk too. Inhumane, irresponsible, unforgivable. — Vote for Sanity in 2020 (@blueingreenemo) October 4, 2020

Secret Service agents agree to take a bullet *for* the President not *from* the President. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 4, 2020

Trump risked the lives of the Secret Service personnel who were in the drive-by SUV with him. Lives risked for a publicity stunt. They will need to quarantine for 14 days, doctors say. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 4, 2020

Here's the idiot himself missing the point and making it all about him:

(Text: It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President. If I didn’t do it, Media would say RUDE!!! )