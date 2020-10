Adam Schiff is not a comedian. Nor is he a magician. In fact, he's got very few skills in the "entertainment" category, period.

But the California congressman used all of his lack of skills to good use in this PSA for I Will Vote.com.

Filmmaker @JuddApatow and I have a message for every American:



Vote.



Register to vote. Make a plan to vote. And then vote.



And best of all, we were able to deliver that message leveraging my personal brand of comedy — subversive, yet relatable.



Vote:https://t.co/ssworFFXGs pic.twitter.com/A0WRR9QYYd — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) October 18, 2020

PS. The site for voting information is I Will Vote.com. "I will vote.org" goes to the Biden campaign because they're smart.