Schiff: Jan. 6 Committee Has Evidence Of Trump's Involvement In Fake Elector Plot

We're going to need more popcorn, y'all.
By Conover KennardJune 19, 2022

According to Rep. Adam Schiff, former President Donald Trump has some explaining to do. The twice-impeached one-term president will be implicated in a plan to submit fake electors to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Schiff, a member of the Jan. 6 panel, said they have the evidence.

"We'll show during the hearing what the president's role was in trying to get states to name alternate slates of electors," Schiff said.

"We'll show evidence of the president's involvement in this scheme," Schiff said on CNN's State of the Union. "We'll also again show evidence about what his own lawyers came to think about this scheme. And we'll show courageous state officials who stood up and said they wouldn't go along with this plan to either call legislators back into session or decertify the results for Joe Biden."

Via NBC News:

After the election, certificates purporting to be from Trump electors were sent to the National Archives in D.C. by Republicans in seven battleground states that Joe Biden won — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The efforts, which were ultimately unsuccessful, created two sets of electors: an official group selected by the states and the fake ones.

The hearings have to be so humiliating for Trump. Narcissists hate being exposed. He was beaten by a man he called "slow." His corruption will be exposed by a man he called "Shifty Schiff." Meanwhile, "Crooked Hillary" can kick back and watch the hearings while sipping a glass of Chardonnay.

