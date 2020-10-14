Lindsey Graham Talks About The "Good Old Days Of Segregation" During The Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

During the 3rd day of the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings, Lindsey Graham opened up a line of questioning regarding various precedent setting rulings. When bringing up the Board vs Board of Education, he actually said "You're not aware of any efforts to go back to the good old days of segregation" and I cannot believe the entire room didn't gasp.
Twitter noticed, though:
https://twitter.com/MeidasTouch/status/1316370021644337152s=20
We need to help Lindsey Graham retire. His time is done.