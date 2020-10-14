Politics
Lindsey Graham Talks About The "Good Old Days Of Segregation" During The Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

South Carolina Senator, Lindsey Graham, seems to think the days of segregation were "the good old days"
By Red Painter
59 min ago by Frances Langum
During the 3rd day of the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings, Lindsey Graham opened up a line of questioning regarding various precedent setting rulings. When bringing up the Board vs Board of Education, he actually said "You're not aware of any efforts to go back to the good old days of segregation" and I cannot believe the entire room didn't gasp.

Twitter noticed, though:

https://twitter.com/MeidasTouch/status/1316370021644337152s=20

We need to help Lindsey Graham retire. His time is done.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

