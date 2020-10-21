Welcome To Wednesday. Our bloggers reminds us that frantic and unhinged Prznint Stupid is just another psycho.

The Psy of life has a two-parter on our Narcissist-in-Chief's deeply disturbing pathology.

Butterflies & Wheels has a different take: Prznint Addictions.

Hackwhackers tells us Prznint Stupid's 2020 Closing Argument is Pixie Dust, Denials and Smears.

Bonus Track: Stinque channels being Prznint Stupid's last Travel Agent.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).