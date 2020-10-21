Welcome To Wednesday. Our bloggers reminds us that frantic and unhinged Prznint Stupid is just another psycho.
The Psy of life has a two-parter on our Narcissist-in-Chief's deeply disturbing pathology.
Butterflies & Wheels has a different take: Prznint Addictions.
Hackwhackers tells us Prznint Stupid's 2020 Closing Argument is Pixie Dust, Denials and Smears.
Bonus Track: Stinque channels being Prznint Stupid's last Travel Agent.
