Digby has a longish summation of things happening now.
Meanwhile, in Minnesota, a stab from the past: "Michele Bachmann Complains That Minnesota Is Being Ruined by People Who ‘Embrace False Gods’".
Press Watch sez: Pence should be in isolation, not debating Sen. Harris!
Pharyngula 'splains certain statements about "god-tier genetics; top 1-percentile genetics" made by someone about a certain other someone.
Bonus from Ant Farmer's Almanac.
By M. Bouffant. Submit suggestions to: mbru@crooksandliars.com.