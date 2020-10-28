Boing Boing: In latest mystery attack on American diplomats, CIA officer returns from Moscow with neurological problems.

Hackwhackers: Pictures worth a thousand words...

Informed Comment: The data show Trump is Hungary and talking Turkey.

No More Mister Nice Blog: Republican voters will believe we haven’t rounded the corner on Coronavirus…if Trump loses.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I like the numbers being where they are." (Donald Trump, March 7, 2020.)

