HA HA: Bill Barr's 'Unmasking' Investigation Fizzles Into Nothing

Another Trump administration and Fox News-promoted "investigation" about an alleged deep state conspiracy theory? Falls apart.

The Washington Post reports,

"The federal prosecutor appointed by Attorney General William P. Barr to review whether Obama-era officials improperly requested the identities of individuals whose names were redacted in intelligence documents has completed his work without finding any substantive wrongdoing, according to people familiar with the matter."

If an actual report had been generated to the public with nothing to defend the sham investigation itself, Trump and his hatchet men would be left with nothing to talk about when it came to unmasking, so it spares them of defending their actions.

You can rest assured that if there was one hint of a questionable occurrence within the Obama administration's actions, cretins like Rep. Jim Jordan and Sen. Ron Johnson would be screaming on Fox News 24 hours a day.

I'm sure the term "unmasking" excited the Rudy Giuliani's and Sean Hannity's of Trumpverse so it was easy enough to make it appear to be "an illegal action" just to defend Trump's former NSA Michael Flynn.

Bill Barr has led several :investigations into the investigators" of the Mueller probes and the Flynn affair even after IG reports confirmed no real wrong doings had occurred, but they did fuel a ton of faux outrage from the conservatives online, on TV, and in the White House.

Don't let this slip under the rug. Bill Barr has disgraced his office in service to Trump. And he's failed.

A lot going on right now but this story deserves way more attention: “The investigation exonerated the Obama team and probably would have hurt Donald Trump’s reelection, so Bill Barr decided to keep it under wraps.” https://t.co/z9ZXAwxKmX — Mark Follman (@markfollman) October 14, 2020

Lou Dobbs will have a sad face about this, AND SAY NOTHING, I'm sure.

Unmasking, Benghazi, Obama gate. All made up Fox News scandals that go nowhere. https://t.co/LHHS1dUTg3 — Maybe: Jeff (@KeJiefu) October 13, 2020

Remember when for 6 months straight the word “unmasking” was said dozens of times each night on FoxNews primetime?



Good times. — Little Tiny Fish Michael (@Merv515) October 13, 2020

And what IS Fox News covering this morning? A stranded llama.