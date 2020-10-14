Politics
HA HA: Bill Barr's 'Unmasking' Investigation Fizzles Into Nothing

Another Trump administration and Fox News co-production about an alleged "deep state conspiracy" is a nothingburger and the DOJ won't even file a report on it.
By John Amato
Another Trump administration and Fox News-promoted "investigation" about an alleged deep state conspiracy theory? Falls apart.

Womp womp.

The Washington Post reports,

"The federal prosecutor appointed by Attorney General William P. Barr to review whether Obama-era officials improperly requested the identities of individuals whose names were redacted in intelligence documents has completed his work without finding any substantive wrongdoing, according to people familiar with the matter."

If an actual report had been generated to the public with nothing to defend the sham investigation itself, Trump and his hatchet men would be left with nothing to talk about when it came to unmasking, so it spares them of defending their actions.

You can rest assured that if there was one hint of a questionable occurrence within the Obama administration's actions, cretins like Rep. Jim Jordan and Sen. Ron Johnson would be screaming on Fox News 24 hours a day.

I'm sure the term "unmasking" excited the Rudy Giuliani's and Sean Hannity's of Trumpverse so it was easy enough to make it appear to be "an illegal action" just to defend Trump's former NSA Michael Flynn.

Bill Barr has led several :investigations into the investigators" of the Mueller probes and the Flynn affair even after IG reports confirmed no real wrong doings had occurred, but they did fuel a ton of faux outrage from the conservatives online, on TV, and in the White House.

Don't let this slip under the rug. Bill Barr has disgraced his office in service to Trump. And he's failed.

Lou Dobbs will have a sad face about this, AND SAY NOTHING, I'm sure.

And what IS Fox News covering this morning? A stranded llama.

