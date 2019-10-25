Bill Barr's DoJ Opens Criminal Investigation Into... Mueller Investigation

NBC News confirmed this that an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe closely overseen by Attorney General William Barr has changed from an administrative review to a criminal investigation.

"It was first reported by the New York Times," Willie Geist said. "It's being conducted by U.S. Attorney John Durham. this move gives Durham the power to subpoena witness testimony and documents to convene a grand jury and to file criminal charges.

"As the Times notes, it's likely to raise alarms that President Trump again is using the Justice Department to go after his perceived enemies." (Editor's note: Oh, ya think?) At this point it's not clear what potential crime he's investigating and a DoJ spokesperson declined to comment. Federal investigators need only a reasonable indication that a crime has been committed to open an investigation, a much lower lower standard than that required for a search warrant. But there must be a factual basis, a mere hunch is insufficient. That's according to DoJ guidelines. the administrative review of the Russia probe began in May after Attorney General Barr said he had conversations that led him to believe that the FBI had acted improperly."

Are we really supposed to believe anything corrupt God-botherer Bill Barr says?

WARNING: I heard a DC rumor fm a close Trump source in May 2017 he wanted to charge Obama, Biden, Brennen & Clinton w/treason over Russia. Now with Barr as AG this may be crazy but viable. It could incite civil unrest...the ultimate distraction to help steal an election. #Standby https://t.co/2NEwetZrWz — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) October 25, 2019

I wrote this almost a month ago. I’m sharing again because now we have more reason to question whether the people’s #DOJ is now the #TrumpTower of Washington: “Opinion: Impeach William Barr” https://t.co/fheVO9s1yM — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) October 25, 2019

Attorney General Barr isn’t Trump’s Roy Cohn he’s his Joseph McCarthy.



He’s not just a fixer, he’s a teammate in the dismemberment of our democracy. https://t.co/JisDJAvY0u — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) October 25, 2019

I suspect a primary purpose of Barr's "criminal investigation" is to undermine the legitimacy of subsequent genuine investigations by making them all appear "political." The point is to wear us down so that truth and the rule of law don't seem as important as present stability. https://t.co/rW21vTcHgU

I think the pretty clear message to FBI and CIA is if you see evidence the Russians are assisting the GOP look the other way, or AG Barr will open an investigation into you. https://t.co/EaBuzApDdx — Steven Strauss (@Steven_Strauss) October 25, 2019

Ok haters. Let’s make a deal. I know enough from the available public record and my career as a prosecutor to see that even if Barr dredges up charges here, he will never convict a single person on a single count. If you disagree, say it on record now and I’ll laugh later. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) October 25, 2019