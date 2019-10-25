Bill Barr's DoJ Opens Criminal Investigation Into... Mueller Investigation

NBC News confirmed this that an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe closely overseen by Attorney General William Barr has changed from an administrative review to a criminal investigation.
"It was first reported by the New York Times," Willie Geist said. "It's being conducted by U.S. Attorney John Durham. this move gives Durham the power to subpoena witness testimony and documents to convene a grand jury and to file criminal charges.
"As the Times notes, it's likely to raise alarms that President Trump again is using the Justice Department to go after his perceived enemies." (Editor's note: Oh, ya think?) At this point it's not clear what potential crime he's investigating and a DoJ spokesperson declined to comment. Federal investigators need only a reasonable indication that a crime has been committed to open an investigation, a much lower lower standard than that required for a search warrant. But there must be a factual basis, a mere hunch is insufficient. That's according to DoJ guidelines. the administrative review of the Russia probe began in May after Attorney General Barr said he had conversations that led him to believe that the FBI had acted improperly."
Are we really supposed to believe anything corrupt God-botherer Bill Barr says?