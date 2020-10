"Thank you so much, Iblis, for supporting Donald Trump and MAGA!"

Iblis is Satan in Arabic, but hey, Treadmill Lobotomy got her share of $85 for a 60-second selfie video thanking Satan for supporting Donald Trump. Nice work if you can get it.

Other pro-Trump 'personalities' who got paid to thank the King of Darkness include Sebastian Gorka ($99), Corey Lewandowski ($70), and Sheriff Joe Arpaio (a bargain at $30). That's before the "Cameo" platform takes their cut.

that's so not fair to satan, i don't know one single Satanist that supports trump — I Will Not Vote For A Rapist (@TheColyerLolyer) October 28, 2020

It’s like an ad for The Hague. — Chris “VOTE NOW!” Kiraly (@ckiraly) October 28, 2020