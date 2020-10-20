Reality Check: Trump's Accusations Are Always Projections About Himself

CNN's John Avlon, one of the more incisive people on cable news, always gets to the heart of the matter with Trump -- and his Reality Check segment.

"President Trump is all over the map in these final days of the campaign, and I don't just mean his helter skelter travel schedule to states he won last time. In place of a closing argument, the president is venting his spleen, refusing to denounce Qanon. Retweeting conspiracy theories about Osama Bin Laden, and attacking Michigan's governor, knowing she was the target of an attack.

Could you imagine if I lose? Suburban women, will you please like me? I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics, I'm not going to feel so good. He'll listen to the scientists. Go buy a dishwasher. I said, what's wrong with this thing? Is it, it doesn't clean the dishes. Suburban women, please vote for me. I'm saving your house. Maybe I'll have to leave the country, I don't know.

"But there's one clear consistency, Trump's irresistible impulse to project on his opponents what he's been credibly accused of. Buckle up for five primo projections from the last days of the Trump campaign. Number one, corruption.

He's a criminal and he should be in jail. What he's done was a criminal enterprise. Joe Biden is a corrupt politician and the Biden family is a criminal enterprise.

"That's not normal to have an American president say his opponent should be in jail, but then it's not normal to have a president facing a boatload of legal problems when he leaves office. From his taxes to multiple sexual assault allegations, to ongoing accusations that he's corruptly profited off the presidency. Number two, national security threat. Yes, that's what Trump tweeted Joe Biden is but of course, that's one of many concerns about the reportedly $421 million Trump owes to we don't know who, as well as why he refuses to confront Russian president Vladimir Putin about anything. But Trump keeps projecting on Biden and China.

If he ever won, China will own the United States, okay?

"Of course, it's the Trump family who's gotten Chinese trademarks in office. Trump who initially praised China's covid response. And Trump who, according to John Bolton, asked China's help for winning in 2020 and gave the okay to Uighur concentration camps.

"Number three is the boldest projection: Calling Joe Biden a liar in at least nine new Facebook campaign ads. This is, of course, from the man who's been caught in more than 20,000 false and misleading statements. Number four is that desperate old chestnut, the war on Christmas."

The Christmas season will be canceled.

"But when it comes to the war on Christmas, the call is coming from within the White House."

I'm working my ass off on Christmas stuff. I mean, who gives a [ bleep ] about Christmas?

"And here's number five."

People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots, these people, these people that have gotten it wrong.

"Well, people are tired of listening to idiots of who have gotten it wrong, but a quick glance at the comparative credibility of President Trump and Dr. Fauci on covid response showed that the idiot in question is not the good doctor. And that's your reality check."