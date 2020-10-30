RNC Chair McDaniel Tries To Spin Record Early Voting As Good For Republicans

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel did her best to try to spin the record breaking early voting numbers we're seeing across the country as somehow being good for her party. As Reuters reported yesterday, over 80 million Americans have already cast ballots in the presidential election, a pace which is more than 58% of total 2016 turnout, which doesn't bode well for Republicans along with Trump's dismal poll numbers.

The early voting gap is narrowing in several battleground states, including Florida, so naturally Fox "news" and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel have latched onto that news to spin the numbers as somehow being great for Republicans.

Here's McDaniel on this Friday's Fox & Friends, telling host Steve Doocy how swimmingly things are going for the Trump campaign, bragging about how he's helping Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, who Trump just humiliated at a campaign stop in her state on Wednesday, doing their typical fearmongering about socialism (even though there's not a one of them that would ever dare to openly oppose Social Security and Medicare) and wrapping things up by basically begging their voters to get to the polls this week.

DOOCY: But as we look at the polling down in Florida, what is going on? What do you see going on with your internals?

MCDANIEL: Every day we've been winning early vote. We are seeing very high turnout with Republicans. This is not unexpected, Steve. Republicans were waiting to vote in person. They didn't want to send in their absentee ballots. So now with early votes starting across the country we are seeing strong, strong turnout for Republicans.

DOOCY: Sure. And that number. We're close to almost to 80 million people who have already voted, which is jaw-dropping. But, while they've done that what you are really counting on is all these hundreds of thousands of people, that the Republicans over the last four years have signed up to vote. You really need them to show up by Tuesday.

MCDANIEL: We do. And that's why having the largest ground game in history we're now at 3,000 staff on the ground. With 2.5 million volunteers that the RNC has deployed across the country. It is bigger than the Obama ground game in 2012 and that's going to be a huge difference-maker and we're heading into this weekend where they will be working nonstop to turn out those voters that we know we still need to win the election in these battle ground states.

DOOCY: Sure. And I know I mentioned you were in Michigan. John James is running the strong campaign for the U.S. Senate. What is the strategy right now what you can tell us publicly about how you hold onto the Senate and try to build momentum in the House?

MCDANIELS: Well, certainly in a lot of these states, these senators are benefited by the president, Martha McSally, Joni Ernst. He is running so strong in those states that talking about the economy, talking about coming out of this pandemic, the 33 percent G.D.P., the 11.4 million jobs that have been added, the fact that we are on track to a vaccine.

Policy does matter as you hear Democrats talk about raising taxes, and stacking the Supreme Court, and also the censorship we're seeing from the media. I think a lot of Americans are really frightened right now about the Democrat party leading to us to socialism, and losing free speech, and losing our checks and balances. And president Trump is leading to us prosperity. So the choice is clear and helps every candidate.

DOOCY: It sounds like you are cautiously optimistic, but, you need people on your side to go to the polls between now and Tuesday.

MCDANIEL: Yeah. Everyone has got to get out. I mean, it's going to be a be a close elections. Laws have been changed all over the country by activist Democrat legislators and governors, election laws. So we don't know what that's going to do.

So we need a bigger turnout to make sure we can overcome any shenanigans we see in these states. And so everybody has to get out and vote. When I go to a rally I say talk to your friends and family, the people you go to church with. We've got to turn out our vote.

DOOCY: Turn into a party and go do it... socially distanced of course.