Maskless Rudy Giuliani At MAGA Event Says 'People Don’t Die Of 'COVID19' Anymore

On Monday, in a small but packed office space in Philadelphia, Trump's personal attorney told MAGA supporters, “People don’t die of this disease anymore.”

Nothing surprises me anymore about what comes out of the mouth of an addled-brained Giuliani but he seriously is putting Americans in danger of being infected and infecting others of the coronavirus.

The Philadelphia Inquirer covered this event, "About 75 Donald Trump supporters — many of them wearing masks with an Italian flag and the words Save Columbus — squeezed shoulder-to-shoulder into the campaign’s Northeast Philadelphia office Monday night to hear former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani make a case for the president."



Giuliani is the most despicable campaign provocateur Trump or indeed or any other American has ever seen as part of a presidential team.

David Badash writes:

"To date, the novel coronavirus – which Giuliani referred to as the “Chinese Communist virus” – has killed 220,254 people in the United States alone. 1,087,371 people have died from the deadly COVID-19 disease worldwide. 8,048,249 Americans have contracted the disease. About 50,000 more Americans each day test positive for the coronavirus.The seven-day average for coronavirus deaths in the U.S. has dropped, fortunately, from about 1000 a day to 725 a day, but that’s still 725 people each day who did not have to die."

And Rudy is fine killing a few in the name of Donald John Trump.