Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Maskless Rudy Giuliani At MAGA Event Says 'People Don’t Die Of 'COVID19' Anymore

On Monday in a small but packed office space in Philadelphia, Trump's personal attorney told MAGA supporters that “People don’t die of this disease anymore.”
By John Amato
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

On Monday, in a small but packed office space in Philadelphia, Trump's personal attorney told MAGA supporters, “People don’t die of this disease anymore.”

Nothing surprises me anymore about what comes out of the mouth of an addled-brained Giuliani but he seriously is putting Americans in danger of being infected and infecting others of the coronavirus.

The Philadelphia Inquirer covered this event, "About 75 Donald Trump supporters — many of them wearing masks with an Italian flag and the words Save Columbus — squeezed shoulder-to-shoulder into the campaign’s Northeast Philadelphia office Monday night to hear former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani make a case for the president."

Giuliani is the most despicable campaign provocateur Trump or indeed or any other American has ever seen as part of a presidential team.

David Badash writes:

"To date, the novel coronavirus – which Giuliani referred to as the “Chinese Communist virus” – has killed 220,254 people in the United States alone.

1,087,371 people have died from the deadly COVID-19 disease worldwide. 8,048,249 Americans have contracted the disease. About 50,000 more Americans each day test positive for the coronavirus.The seven-day average for coronavirus deaths in the U.S. has dropped, fortunately, from about 1000 a day to 725 a day, but that’s still 725 people each day who did not have to die."

And Rudy is fine killing a few in the name of Donald John Trump.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.