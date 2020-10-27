Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Sad Sack Bill Bennett Whines About Obama's Fiery Orlando Speech

Fox News' Outnumbered crew cut away from their panel discussion and aired much of President Obama's terrific speech supporting the Joe Biden campaign and ripping into Trump.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

As you can imagine, Trump was furious at Fox News for airing it.

That sentiment carried over as the conservative laden panel discussed the speech.

Former Education Sec. Bill Bennett was asked by Harris Faulkner for his thoughts about the speech and as usual Trump supporters always lie and try and create alternative realities to real events just like Kellyanne Conway's alternative facts -- when reality bites them in the ass.

Bennett said he didn't think Obama was very "educational."

WTF is that supposed to mean? When has Trump ever been educational?

"That screechy screaming is not the real Obama," he said, forgetting the former president was giving a speech to a bunch of people in cars.

Bill Bennett was not happy sitting through a wondrous Obama sermon.

Sycophant Mollie Hemingway from The Federalist claimed Obama lied throughout.

Poor babies.

ED. NOTE: The correct video is in the post now. Sorry about that. - Karoli

