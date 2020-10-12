Desperate Lindsey Graham Begs For Scraps Again On Fox And Friends

Sen. Graham, leading the sham Senate Judicial hearing for Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement today, made time to appear on Fox News this morning. Was he there to inform Fox viewers about this week's confirmation hearings?

Of course not! He was there to bitch, complain and beg for change for his floundering re-election campaign, just as he's done before.

Fox News is continually acting as a fundraising clearinghouse for Republican candidates, providing free airtime for fundraising pitches such as Lindsey's. They can't compete with the tremendous success of Actblue, a website that collects small donations for left-wing candidates.

Goober Graham pleaded with Fox viewers to help the GOP keep control of the Senate so he can be the Budget Committee chairman instead of Bernie Sanders.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade on camera said, "Oh, my goodness."

Graham then recited his website address and said, "Help yourself by helping me."

Co-host Steve Doocy then remarked, "Well the way you put it right there - a lot of people are going okay."

First of all if the Democratic Party does get fortunate enough to take back the Senate, there is no standing order that Bernie Sanders is automatically the budget chairman.

Just more lies and fearmongering from GOP a-holes like Sen. Graham to try and help themselves.

The Democratic nominee in South Carolina for the Senate Jamie Harrison has broken all records for donations and is shaking Graham to the core.

Jaime Harrison, Democratic challenger to Lindsey Graham, raises $57 million in 3rd quarter — the highest quarterly amount raised by a Senate candidate in U.S. history https://t.co/pS7iR4WGAw — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 11, 2020

Lindsey Graham: “When I go to meet God at the pearly gates I don't think he's going to ask me, 'Why didn't you convict Trump?'” Graham said. “I may be wrong, but I don't think that's gonna be at the top of the list." https://t.co/bsJu6bW7g1 — 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 (@essenviews) October 11, 2020

Not for nothing Senator, but when you meet Satan after your death, your torture will be to be Trump's hair dresser for all eternity.