Lindsey Graham Begs For Campaign Donations On Fox And Friends

Democratic contender Jaime Harrison is giving the South Carolina Trump apologist a run for his money, as polls show it's a neck and neck race for US Senate in South Carolina. Yeah.

So... Senator Graham went on Fox News to beg and plead for scraps.

Graham, who is mute when it comes to Trump's tax returns became a national joke last week when he demanded Harrison release his tax returns, as if the latter had something to hide.

Asked if Trump should release his tax returns, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told CNN on Thursday, "Yeah, I think everybody should. I've said that for a long time."

This gave Jamie Harrison the opportunity to bash Graham and Trump.

Done. Now do President Trump. https://t.co/dphjGfMY6R — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) September 15, 2020

Sen. Graham has surrendered all claims he could make to being a moral and ethical man by agreeing with McConnell's ploy to ram through a new Supreme Court Justice less than two months from the election. Now donations are flooding in to his Democratic challenger.

Graham joined Trump's favorite state-sponsored TV program earlier today, begging for loose change. Ainsley Earhardt asked him what's going on in his race.

Bashing Act Blue small donations and intimating that everyone donating against him was involved in a conspiracy of "out-of-work' people, Sen. Graham said, "My opponent raised almost $100 million, Ainsley, in the state of South Carolina. The most money spent on Senate race by me was in 2014 when I spent 13 million. He raised $6 million from the time Justice Ginsburg passed away. Within 72 hours..."

Graham continued pleading, "But I'm being killed financially. This money is 'cause they hate my guts."

Well, yeah. There's a lot to hate.

"I stood up for Kavanaugh --- the wrath of the Left is coming down on me, but it's all of us, all of us are getting out-raised. To those who are listening who want to help Republicans fight back, get on our website -- 5 or 10 bucks goes a long way if people are doing it."

Now he's crying and whining for small donations from R's like those from Act Blue.

Fox News gives another Trump supporter thousands of dollars of free on-air advertising.

They all gotta go.