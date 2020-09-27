Politics
'Help Me': Lindsey Graham Again Begs For Money On Fox News After Poll Shows Him Losing To Dem

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday again appeared on Fox News to ask for money to fund his struggling campaign.
During an interview on the Sunday Morning Futures program, Graham blamed his financial woes on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

"Democrats try to destroy Judge Barrett at their own peril," Graham said. "Their base is going nuts. They've raised $300 million, ActBlue has, since the passing of Justice Ginsburg."

"I'm being out-raised 2-to-1," he continued. "Every Republican running in the Senate is being hit hard with all this money coming in from ActBlue. So if you want to help me, LindseyGraham.com. Five or ten bucks goes a long way."

Graham returned to the subject several moments later.

"I know the amount of money coming in since the death of Justice Ginsburg tells me there's a lot of energy out there to take out Judge Barrett," he said. "Help me and others -- LindseyGraham.com -- I hate to keep saying that but just the money is overwhelming."

The plea for donations comes after Graham made a similar appeal on Fox News last week.

"I am being killed financially,” he said at the time. “This money is because they hate my guts.”

A poll commissioned by Democrats showed over the weekend that Graham is trailing challenger Jaime Harrison by two points, which is within the margin of error.

