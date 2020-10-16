Send 'Pizza To The Polls' And Support Those Long Lines Of Voters

I was pretty much on the next block waiting in line to get into vote. Never seen so many people before and I’ve voted in several elections. Voter suppression did not work on me 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/u7YPm7rFY0 — Liza (@LizaJGabriel77) October 13, 2020

A lot of us are voting by mail this year, but not everyone trusts that option. And since, in many states, Republicans are cutting polling place to a minimal, many determined voters are standing in line for hours.

Pizza To The Polls to the rescue!

You can donate money for pizzas, or you can volunteer to monitor polling places, either in real life or on social media, and report the location of the long lines to P2TP for verification. Result: Delicious hot pizza!

In a time of pandemic, it's a great way to show our support for weary voters. Via CNN: