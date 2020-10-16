Send 'Pizza To The Polls' And Support Those Long Lines Of Voters

A lot of us are voting by mail this year, but not everyone trusts that option. And since, in many states, Republicans are cutting polling place to a minimal, many determined voters are standing in line for hours.
Pizza To The Polls to the rescue!
You can donate money for pizzas, or you can volunteer to monitor polling places, either in real life or on social media, and report the location of the long lines to P2TP for verification. Result: Delicious hot pizza!
In a time of pandemic, it's a great way to show our support for weary voters. Via CNN:
"There's going to be a ton of lines this year," Scott Duncombe, Pizza to the Polls' co-founder and director, told CNN. "And so we will hopefully be good to go and spend that pizza money as fast as it comes in."
The group, formed in reaction to long lines during the 2016 election, does not align with a political party. It started small -- at a few polling places in Ohio, Florida and Illinois, the group's website says -- and then expanded to expecting its "pizza delivery recruits" to supply hundreds of polling places in 2020.
In 2018, Pizza to the Polls says, it provided almost 11,000 pizzas to 611 polling places in 41 states, according to the group's website. The majority of the pizza is paid for by small-dollar donors, Duncombe said. "The average donation is under twenty bucks, so it's just a lot of folks buying other people pizza."