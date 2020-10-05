Shocking: Fox Biz Host Stuart Varney Says Joe Biden Win Will Be Good For Stock Market

I don't remember ever seeing or hearing FOX Business hosts praising a Democratic president or nominee before, in regards to the stock market and investors.

You may recall the markets rose tremendously under the Obama administration and the Bill Clinton administration. Fox News generally forgets that.

Stuart Varney is a Trump sycophant and true loyalist but he also at times is forced to tell the truth to Wall Street.



“That’s coming out a lot today,” Varney agreed. “Okay, you get Biden winning the White House and if the Democrats take back the Senate, yes, that eventually means tax increases but in the immediate future it means a massive increase in government spending. Because that’s what they’re going to do. And that will be good for Wall Street.” “Exactly,” Li agreed. “And also the fact that there might not be a prolonged, shall we say, election uncertainty. That’s also good for the markets as well.” “Well, if it was a blowout win for either side, that does give you a result much quicker,” Varney added. “So you’ve got a lot of positives actually. The stimulus is still on the table. It ain’t out of bounds yet. Possibility of real stimulus if the Democrats take the Senate. And that will be gigantic.”

Remarkable that a Fox News program recognizes that McConnell's obstruction is a drag on the economy.

That's because markets are about making money and growing the economy. Without stimulus that won't happen.

Democratic presidents have raised taxes and the results have been excellent but for Republicans tax cuts for billionaires is their hydroxychloroquine.

When FOX Business hosts start describing a Biden presidency as a positive, you know the internal polling from the Trump campaign and the GOP is not good.