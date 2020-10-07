Something Weird Is Going On At Fox News

Something tells me Fox News is pivoting.

This morning on America's Newsroom, Sandra Smith hosted Carly Fiorina for over ten minutes. Fiorina "officially," I guess, endorsed Joe Biden for President.

But Fiorina said she was voting for Biden in June, also on Fox News. We know it was reported on Fox because Trump tweeted about it.

Failed presidential candidate (thank you President Trump!), Carly Fiorina, said she will be voting for Corrupt Joe Biden. She lost so badly to me, twice in one campaign, that she should be voting for Joe. No complaints!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

So why have Fiorina on now, Fox News? Slow news day? Twenty-nine days before an election and the day of the Vice Presidential debate? I don't think so.

Is the ship of Republicans is turning away from Mango Mussolini? Kinda LATE, isn't it? The Daily Beast reports big donors have given up on Trump, too:

NEW: GOP donors and party leaders are cutting bait on Trump and focusing resources on saving the Senate



“There is no discussion among donors about giving money to the president,” said one prominent GOP donor. https://t.co/jo8YxvwyAs



W/ @lachlan — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 7, 2020

I mean, given how much of the campaign money wound up laundered into Trump family pockets, I would too.

Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle are each receiving $15,000 per month through the campaign manager’s private company, GOP sources said, to dodge FEC rules. https://t.co/jyqOq956Mo — Karen M. Leonard (@organizat_behav) September 30, 2020

Robert Reich is right: