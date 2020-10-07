Media Bites
Something Weird Is Going On At Fox News

Why have Carly Fiorina on to "endorse Biden" when she said she would vote for him back in June?
By Frances Langum
Something tells me Fox News is pivoting.

This morning on America's Newsroom, Sandra Smith hosted Carly Fiorina for over ten minutes. Fiorina "officially," I guess, endorsed Joe Biden for President.

But Fiorina said she was voting for Biden in June, also on Fox News. We know it was reported on Fox because Trump tweeted about it.

So why have Fiorina on now, Fox News? Slow news day? Twenty-nine days before an election and the day of the Vice Presidential debate? I don't think so.

Is the ship of Republicans is turning away from Mango Mussolini? Kinda LATE, isn't it? The Daily Beast reports big donors have given up on Trump, too:

I mean, given how much of the campaign money wound up laundered into Trump family pockets, I would too.

Robert Reich is right:

