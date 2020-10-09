Trump Fundraising Letter Explicitly Threatens Joe Biden

The rhetoric just took an extremely dangerous turn.

TRUMP campaign fundraising email just now says Biden shouldn't be allowed to run and needs to "pay the price." pic.twitter.com/SNPWNhyjHe — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 8, 2020

On MSNBC Thursday night, Frank Figluzzi looked sickened by the news.

"Law enforcement has to get this right every time. A bad guy only has to get it right once."

Figluzzi noted that the FBI got it right in Michigan, thwarting a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Witmer.



This isn't a mere campaign fundraiser - it's a call for violence.

One has to wonder what the Secret Service and FBI think of such rhetoric, which not only endangers Biden and his campaign staff, but agents protecting Biden in the field.

Trump's people cleared this email. It's time to vote all of them and the Republican Party that remains silent about it, out of power forever.