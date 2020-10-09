Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Fundraising Letter Explicitly Threatens Joe Biden

[Biden] "got caught and needs to pay a price" says the fundraising email from the Trump Campaign.
By Frances Langum

The rhetoric just took an extremely dangerous turn.

On MSNBC Thursday night, Frank Figluzzi looked sickened by the news.

"Law enforcement has to get this right every time. A bad guy only has to get it right once."

Figluzzi noted that the FBI got it right in Michigan, thwarting a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Witmer.

This isn't a mere campaign fundraiser - it's a call for violence.

One has to wonder what the Secret Service and FBI think of such rhetoric, which not only endangers Biden and his campaign staff, but agents protecting Biden in the field.

Trump's people cleared this email. It's time to vote all of them and the Republican Party that remains silent about it, out of power forever.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.