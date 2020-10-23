Politics
What The Hell, Sarah Palin

Sarah Palin outtakes from an ad no one asked for? How did THIS see the light of day?
I wonder if Sarah Palin thought if she out-drank Rudy Guiliani she might leapfrog him and become Trump's new FBI director? Newsweek:

In the 59-second clip shared on Monday, Palin starts the video by saying "Lisa Murkowski," referring to the Alaskan senator. The words "Dear Lisa" appear super-imposed on the footage.

Palin repeatedly points to her house, telling the camera, "This is my house," emphasizing a different part of the phrase each time. "I'm willing to give it up for the greater good of this country," she continues. "The great state."

The video, which feels like a series of outtakes blended together, then abruptly cuts to Palin saying, "You can't find it within yourself to do the right thing this time, and at least give a fair shake to the Supreme Court nominee that your president will be bringing before you."

Shared BY WHOM, Newsweek? Who let this out of their camera?

We assume it was Sarah herself thinking her Instagram would benefit. Because yeah.

UPDATE: New York Magazine suggests Palin may be challenging Lisa Murkowski's Senate seat? If only!

