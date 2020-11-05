Axios: Mitch McConnell Will Veto Biden's Liberal Cabinet Nominees

More than ever, we need to win those runoffs in Georgia, just so we can dump Moscow Mitch.
Republicans' likely hold on the Senate is forcing Joe Biden's transition team to consider limiting its prospective Cabinet nominees to those who Mitch McConnell can live with, according to people familiar with the matter.
A source close to McConnell tells Axios a Republican Senate would work with Biden on centrist nominees but no "radical progressives" or ones who are controversial with conservatives.
Twitter response was swift: