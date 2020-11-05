Politics
Axios: Mitch McConnell Will Veto Biden's Liberal Cabinet Nominees

Traditionally, an incoming president is given wide berth to pick his desired team.
By Susie Madrak

More than ever, we need to win those runoffs in Georgia, just so we can dump Moscow Mitch.

Via Axios:

Republicans' likely hold on the Senate is forcing Joe Biden's transition team to consider limiting its prospective Cabinet nominees to those who Mitch McConnell can live with, according to people familiar with the matter.

A source close to McConnell tells Axios a Republican Senate would work with Biden on centrist nominees but no "radical progressives" or ones who are controversial with conservatives.

Twitter response was swift:

