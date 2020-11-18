'Bless This Troll...' — Randy Rainbow Strikes Again

It's no secret that Randy Rainbow is a huge Stephen Sondheim fan, and the admiration has long become quite mutual. Rainbow earned the admiration of multiple Broadway music composer god-figures, according to The Washington Post:
He has also caught the eye and ear of musical theater giants who applaud his clever concoctions. Broadway composers including Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Schwartz have communicated their fandom directly. Stephen Sondheim, arguably the god of Broadway musical theater, spends a half-hour on the phone telling me that Rainbow’s lyrics are “brilliant” and “as good as anyone writing today.”
Here, Rainbow digs deep into the Sondheim catalog to pull from the musical Company, giving us his parody of the song "Not Getting Married," and it's out of this frikkin world.