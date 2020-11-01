Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Chris Wallace Knocks Down Trump Lie About Doctors: 'Dying From COVID Is Greatly Undercounted'

Trump surrogate Corey Lewandowski on Sunday struggled to defend President Donald Trump's claim that doctors are making him look bad by lying about COVID-19 deaths.
By David

Trump surrogate Corey Lewandowski on Sunday struggled to defend President Donald Trump's claim that doctors are making him look bad by lying about COVID-19 deaths.

At a campaign rally in Wisconsin last week, Trump suggested that doctors are inflating deaths related to COVID-19 to profit from the pandemic.

On Sunday, Fox News host Chris Wallace pressed Lewandowski about the claim.

"What is the president's evidence that doctors, many of whom are risking their lives treating these patients, are in fact lining their pockets by inflating the number of COVID deaths?" Wallace asked.

"You know, Chris, I haven't seen that evidence," Lewandowski admitted. "But we have seen on multiple occasions people who claimed they have died from COVID-19 and that wasn't the case."

Wallace pointed to "a number of studies that the number of people that are actually dying from COVID is greatly undercounted."

"Does the president stand by his accusation that doctors are profiteering off this virus?" Wallace wondered.

"You know, Chris, I haven't spoken to the president about this directly so I couldn't answer that," Lewandowski replied.

"You understand, it's a pretty serious thing to say about the nation's doctors who are on the frontlines?" Wallace noted.

"Look, we have enormous respect for doctors," Lewandowski insisted.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.