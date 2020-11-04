A First In The US: New Mexico's House Delegation Is Now Entirely Women Of Color

New Mexico will become the first state in the country in January to be entirely represented in the House of Representatives by women of color.

The state is sending Rep. Deb Haaland back to the House after she became one of the first Native American women elected to Congress in 2018.

Haaland will be joined by Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez, who triumphed in the state's 3rd Congressional District. Fernandez won an open seat left behind by Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Luján, who is the projected winner of the state's open U.S. Senate seat, according to the AP.

Republican Yvette Herrell, a member of the Cherokee Nation, unseated Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in the 2nd Congressional District.

