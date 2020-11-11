Former Australian PM Shreds Rupert Murdoch's News Corp On Climate Change

Turnbull said the media giant had delayed global action to address climate change by turning scientific fact into an issue of “values or identity” and countries were “paying the price”.

Source: The Guardian

Malcolm Turnbull says News Corp has become an organisation for “pure propaganda” that has done enormous damage through its promotion of climate change denial.

In a heated exchange on Monday night’s Q+A, the former prime minister and the Australian’s editor-at-large, Paul Kelly, clashed over the media organisation’s treatment of climate science.

The Australian says it accepts climate science, so why does it give a platform to 'outright falsehoods'?

Turnbull told the program that News Corp had gone from being an organisation that “tended to lean more right than left to become pure propaganda”.

“The campaign on climate denial is just staggering and has done enormous damage to the world, to the global need to address global warming,” he said.

“I mean, it is so horrifically biased and such propaganda that Rupert’s own son James can’t stomach it.”