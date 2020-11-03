Politics
A Haggard Trump Blames Fox News For All His Problems Because They Aired An Obama Speech

Trump phones into Fox and Friends again, this time whining and defeated.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
A beaten-down, exhausted, and scattershot stable genius phoned into Fox and Friends this morning. It wasn't pretty.

Trump attacked Fox News for airing Joe Biden and Barack Obama's speeches during the 2020 election season and blamed them for his troubles campaign problems leading up to today's vote.

Since Trump has been hopped up on a cocktail of different drugs prescribed by his physicians to keep him going after his bout with Covid, Fox News has aired almost every single minute of every super-spreader Covid campaign rally he's done.

In Trump's case, that's sometimes three-in-one days giving him millions upon millions of free advertising dollars. Just like they did in 2016.

Trump, in a weakened and wheezy voice, whined about Fox News giving a very small amount of time to President Obama and Joe Biden.

Fox and Friends sycophant Brian Kilmeade asked if Obama's speeches were getting under his skin.

Since Trump is obsessed with crowd sizes, he sniveled that Obama "is drawing flies" at their very safe campaign events making sure not to spread the pandemic to supporters.

This must have triggered a rare electric burst in his addled brain, because then he went off topic completely.

Trump mewled, "Actually Fox put them on more than anybody else, which is shocking to me, because Fox has changed a lot and somebody said, "what's the biggest difference between this and four years ago?" and I say Fox. Much different."

"You used to have great people," he muttered.

Ouch, that hurt his three-headed kompromat team.

Kilmeade jumped in to defend Fox News with a both-sides argument.

Doocy echoed their old network slogan of "we report, they decide." Kilmeade tried to get back to the Obama topic but Trump continued bashing his TV safe harbor.

Trump continued weakly bellyaching, "Well, in the old days they wouldn’t put, you know, Sleepy Joe Biden on every time he opens his mouth, you know they have other networks for that, frankly.”

Trump complained. “It’s a much different operation, I’m just telling you.”

Only Trump can speak on Fox News, boys and girls. The Trump Fox News network is solely a Trump TV enterprise and should be airing only Trump propaganda 24 hours a day, which they come close to doing.

I was watching V for Vendetta last night and Trump wants to run the country like authoritarian High Chancellor Sutler and Fox News should only report Trump administration-approved news.

Trump then thanked most of their hosts for supporting him like Tucker and Laura, but said there are a few undesirables on the network he'd like to "black bag."

Trump must feel he's in trouble if he's blaming all his woes on the network that has propped up his racism, anti-Semitism, xenophobia, criminality, despicable foreign policy, and serial lying since he won the GOP nomination in 2016.

Trump misses Roger Ailes more than anybody.

