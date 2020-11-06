Jacob Soboroff Literally Chases Trump Lackeys To Ask About Their Election Lies

Two of Trump's favorite lackeys were in Nevada today trying to throw doubt on the legitimacy of the vote count that seems to be increasingly going Joe Biden's way. Matt Schlapp and former Acting DNI Rick Grenell said they were filing a lawsuit claiming Clark County was counting illegal and fraudulent votes, and cited exactly zero evidence to back up those claims.

They refused to answer questions from reporters, and made false claims about there being no election monitors inside to oversee the counting of votes. Jacob Soboroff spoke to Nicolle Wallace about his attempts to chase down the answer to these questions.

SOBOROFF: It's a good question, Nicolle. "Zilch" and "nada" are the perfect descriptions for the amount of evidence they have for any voter fraud. We know wide spread voter fraud is a myth, but here in Nevada, now they are leveling specific allegations. Thousands of "improper" is the exact word they used, ballots and they are suing in federal court here in Nevada to stop the counting of the votes and Rick Grenell, the former acting DNI was here today, along with Matt Schlapp, put those allegations out into the ether, and I wanted to ask him, what is the evidence? Where are you getting this information? We still haven't seen the lawsuit. They still haven't filed it. All they had is a press conference. Let's look, Nicolle, at what Grenell had to say. It took a little effort. Watch this.

[clip]

SOBOROFF: Can you talk about the evidence you're claiming thousands of illegitimate votes here in Nevada, what's the evidence?

GRENELL: You should go in and ask the question of the clerk, but you guys haven't done that...

SOBOROFF: No, no, no you guys made the claim. You said there is no election observers, there are Democratic and Republican election observers inside. Mr. Grenell? Former DNI Grenell, where is the evidence of fraud? You haven't presented evidence of fraud.

Where is the evidence -- presented no evidence of fraud. So we're live on MSNBC. You said thousands of illegitimate ballots, where are they? Matt Schlapp, Where are the illegitimate ballots?

[/clip]

So with the 12,000 vote margin here, thousands of fraudulent ballots are a serious allegation. But there is no evidence. What's happening inside this building is the deliberate slow counting of those votes, and we'll find out on Saturday, and if the trump campaign has a legitimate lawsuit, we'll find out in federal court. Right now, we don't have any evidence of that.