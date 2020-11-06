Jacob Soboroff Literally Chases Trump Lackeys To Ask About Their Election Lies

Two of Trump's favorite lackeys were in Nevada today trying to throw doubt on the legitimacy of the vote count that seems to be increasingly going Joe Biden's way. Matt Schlapp and former Acting DNI Rick Grenell said they were filing a lawsuit claiming Clark County was counting illegal and fraudulent votes, and cited exactly zero evidence to back up those claims.
They refused to answer questions from reporters, and made false claims about there being no election monitors inside to oversee the counting of votes. Jacob Soboroff spoke to Nicolle Wallace about his attempts to chase down the answer to these questions.
[clip]
SOBOROFF: Can you talk about the evidence you're claiming thousands of illegitimate votes here in Nevada, what's the evidence?
GRENELL: You should go in and ask the question of the clerk, but you guys haven't done that...
SOBOROFF: No, no, no you guys made the claim. You said there is no election observers, there are Democratic and Republican election observers inside. Mr. Grenell? Former DNI Grenell, where is the evidence of fraud? You haven't presented evidence of fraud.
Where is the evidence -- presented no evidence of fraud. So we're live on MSNBC. You said thousands of illegitimate ballots, where are they? Matt Schlapp, Where are the illegitimate ballots?
[/clip]
So with the 12,000 vote margin here, thousands of fraudulent ballots are a serious allegation. But there is no evidence. What's happening inside this building is the deliberate slow counting of those votes, and we'll find out on Saturday, and if the trump campaign has a legitimate lawsuit, we'll find out in federal court. Right now, we don't have any evidence of that.