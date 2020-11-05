Politics
GOP Officials Run Away From NBC Reporter Calling Out Their Lies

Former DNI Ric Grenell and Matt Schlapp are in Arizona making trouble. NBC News reporter Jacob Soboroff caught up with them, but they weren't interested in answering any questions about anything.
Trump supporters Ric Grennell and Matt Schlapp ran away from an NBC reporter when he asked for proof of their voter fraud claims in Nevada refusing to give any answers.

Trump sent his scores of flying monkeys into some of the remaining states still trying to legally count votes to hold kangaroo press conferences to undermine the integrity of the presidential election and disallow legal votes.

In Nevada, they held one such kangaroo press conference.

MSNBC then aired reporter Jacob Soboroff, making his way through a scrum of people and found Ric Grenell, one of the worst liars in the Trump organization.

Soboroff explained who he was and asked, "Can you talk about the evidence of for claiming thousands of illegitimate votes here in Nevada. What's the evidence?"

Grenell, when faced with defending his conspiracies told Soboroff he should go in and ask somebody else those questions.

"You also said there is no election observers -- there are Democratic and Republican election observers inside, Mr. Grenell," Soboroff pressed.

Grenell ignored him along with Matt Schlapp and continued to flee to a dark van.

"Where's the evidence of the fraud? You haven't presented any evidence of fraud," Soboroff persisted.

Chants of F*ck Fox News came through his microphone while all of this was happening.

Soboroff then turned to the cameras and said, "They presented no evidence," before turning back toward the van and repeating his question. Trump supporters already sitting in the dark van started shooing him away.

Voter suppression and intimidation is their goal to try and steal an election they know they've lost.

Liars gotta lie.

