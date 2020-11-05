Jake Tapper Decries Trump's Unhinged Speech As 'Feast Of Falsehoods' And 'Pathetic'

On the third night of vote-counting, Trump desecrated the White House once again by holding a press conference was the verbal equivalent of rage-tweeting in all-caps. Not one of the sentences he spoke was true, and it was so pathetic that MSNBC cut away after 2 sentences, and Fox News spent a considerable amount of time countering his lies.

Jake Tapper, on CNN, though, couldn't find derogatory-enough language, it seemed, to describe how vile he found Trump's speech.

TAPPER: What a sad night for the United States of America to hear their president say that, to falsely accuse people of trying to steal the election, to try to attack democracy that way with his feast of falsehoods. Lie after lie, after lie about the election being stolen. No evidence for what he's saying, just smears about the integrity of vote counting in state after state. When he wins the state it's legitimate. When he loses it's because the vote is being stolen from him. It's not true. It's ugly. It's frankly, pathetic. The president, for example, he assailed vote by mail. Why he asked, why are the vote-by-mail ballots so overwhelmingly in favor of Joe Biden? We all know the answer. It's because the president told his supporters not to vote by mail. So Democrats did it overwhelmingly and his supporters turned out in droves on election day. Look, president Trump has always been transparent about the smears and lies and strategies of falsehoods. We knew he was going to do this. We knew he was going to claim votes by mail were not real, but he's wrong. It's a lie. He's lying about the election. He's smearing the American people. He's smearing people who are working at polls, and it's a disgrace. We knew — we knew that the president was not going to lose graciously, if he lost, but frankly, watching him flail like this is just – it's just pathetic.

Anderson Cooper followed up, agreeing, and seemed able, frankly to find language equally, if not more fitting to the disaster the Trump spectacle has become.

Cooper: That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun... pic.twitter.com/0s9x0OqjjH — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 6, 2020

Not just pathetic. Dangerous.