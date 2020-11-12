Kayleigh McEnany Doesn't Know What The White House Thinks: Huh?

Kayleigh McEnany joined Fox and Friends today spewing bogus voter fraud conspiracies with her 234 magic papers.

But when asked about Oklahoma Senator James Lankford giving President-elect Biden intelligence briefings, she claimed they'd have to ask the White House.

Wait a minute. She's the White House press secretary.

You can't even make this up.

Since the Trump administration is refusing to deal with Biden's transition team or allow him to get national security briefings, Oklahoma's Sen. James Lankford, a Republican, actually offered to help President-Elect Biden and said he will intervene if the Trump administration doesn’t start allowing Biden to receive the daily intelligence briefings by Friday.

Brian Kilmeade, who is still hoping Trump will win Arizona even though it was called by his own network, brought up Sen. Lankford's offer to Biden.

Kilmeade stated that Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris has access to intelligence briefings as a US Senator, so he wondered if Trump would consider letting Joe Biden receive them as well.

McEnany said, "I haven't spoken to the president about it," even though she is the White House press secretary.

She continued, "That would be a question more for the White House."

Kayleigh, he is asking the White House. He's asking you!

Every day the Trump administration breaks some code of ethics, violates the Hatch Act, and refuses to follow constitutional laws governing the presidency.

Trump's main function since he lost the election has been to fill the federal government with loyalists and create chaos, disorganization, and conspiracy theories while the country is in the midst of a devastating second wave of the coronavirus.

The White House press secretary can't skirt constitutional law by having a second job as a Trump campaign n advisor, but that's what she did on Fox News this morning.