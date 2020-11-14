Media Bites
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

KPop Stans Overwhelm Trumpy Million MAGA March Hashtag With Pancake-y Goodness

The children shall lead us to pancakes, and we are totally cool with this form of revolt. Don't counterprotest in person - eat pancakes instead!
By Aliza Worthington
KPop Stans Overwhelm Trumpy Million MAGA March Hashtag With Pancake-y Goodness
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

All hail the K-Pop stans and the kids, for they are the future. They are saving the world, and they are doing it in the most carb-craving-inducing way possible, and god bless them.

Today is the official MAGA Crybaby parade in DC (and other places, probably) and because the youngsters are better than us olds in every way possible, they found away to take over the MAGA Crybaby hashtag being used for the Crybaby parade by replacing it with pictures of pancakes. I mean, why counter-protest in person? These nazi sh*ts don't matter anymore, and they won't be wearing masks. Don't give them attention, or a reason to blame us for violence that they instigate, or a chance to give us the 'rona. PANCAKES, INSTEAD, AMIRITE?

Ergo, the youth's internet army was summoned and instructed to flood the ether with photos of PANCAKES using the MAGAt hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch. The idea originated, apparently, with Shea Depmore, and marching orders were received and acted upon forthwith.

So, now you cannot type in the hashtag meant for the MAGA Crybaby parade without being FLOODED with amazing photos of ooey-gooey, syrupy pancakes, and it is the best fattening carb-fest in the damn world.

Even the official DC Metro account got in on the pancake/waffle goodness!

I did NOT have the DC Metro trolling Trump with Eggo waffles encouraging him to "Leggo" on my 2020 bingo card, but I guess the year still has some surprises left in store for us.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.
Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team