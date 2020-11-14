KPop Stans Overwhelm Trumpy Million MAGA March Hashtag With Pancake-y Goodness

All hail the K-Pop stans and the kids, for they are the future. They are saving the world, and they are doing it in the most carb-craving-inducing way possible, and god bless them.

Today is the official MAGA Crybaby parade in DC (and other places, probably) and because the youngsters are better than us olds in every way possible, they found away to take over the MAGA Crybaby hashtag being used for the Crybaby parade by replacing it with pictures of pancakes. I mean, why counter-protest in person? These nazi sh*ts don't matter anymore, and they won't be wearing masks. Don't give them attention, or a reason to blame us for violence that they instigate, or a chance to give us the 'rona. PANCAKES, INSTEAD, AMIRITE?

Ergo, the youth's internet army was summoned and instructed to flood the ether with photos of PANCAKES using the MAGAt hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch. The idea originated, apparently, with Shea Depmore, and marching orders were received and acted upon forthwith.

K-Pop stans from TikTok are flooding the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag with pictures of pancakes. It's basically unusable right now.@SheaDepmore appears to have kicked it off. pic.twitter.com/g9bQgj5rz9 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 13, 2020

So, now you cannot type in the hashtag meant for the MAGA Crybaby parade without being FLOODED with amazing photos of ooey-gooey, syrupy pancakes, and it is the best fattening carb-fest in the damn world.

There's nothing that flips better than a pancake — except ya know...maybe Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/vkWaiA7Vkf — Douglas Miller (@DougMillerinFL) November 14, 2020

I humbly submit the Dutch baby, a puffed up pancake full of hot air--just like the racist, homophobic schmucks at today's #MillionMAGAMarch2020 #MarchForTrump #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/r7SXv6NOEH — Deborah Fox (@dfmerr) November 14, 2020

For the #MillionMAGAMarch people, I present you with banana nut pancakes, because your are both bananas & nuts. You’re welcome! #MarchForTrump #MillionMAGAMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/vkkdeNGpGP — ︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿ Justice Johnson╤ (@ACJJustice) November 14, 2020

The TikTok kids are posting pictures of pancakes to overwhelm the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag. I made scallion pancakes this morning, so here’s my Chinese American contribution! pic.twitter.com/CEHq7jJ6Ua — Jay Kuo (@nycjayjay) November 14, 2020

Even the official DC Metro account got in on the pancake/waffle goodness!

OK yes, these are homestyle waffles, not pancakes, but they're Eggo, making them a great way to learn to leggo. And *bonus* here's a helpful map with some great #MillionMAGAMarch pancake destinations accessible by public transportation: https://t.co/D0u4973YCK . #wmata pic.twitter.com/hHwaUax5KB — Metro (@wmata) November 14, 2020

I did NOT have the DC Metro trolling Trump with Eggo waffles encouraging him to "Leggo" on my 2020 bingo card, but I guess the year still has some surprises left in store for us.